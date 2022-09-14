The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,794,908 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $920,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $348,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 61.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.