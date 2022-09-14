The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 53,181 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $464,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

