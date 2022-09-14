The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,894,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 234.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,242,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,926,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

