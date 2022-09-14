The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 179,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

