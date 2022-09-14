Teresa Finley Buys 6,014 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TriMas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriMas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.
