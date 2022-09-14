Teresa Finley Buys 6,014 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TriMas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriMas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

