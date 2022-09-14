Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Position Boosted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.90% of Telesat worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 1st quarter worth $416,000.

TSAT opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Telesat Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.23 million during the quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

