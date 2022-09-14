Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,631,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,590 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 9.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,779,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

