Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,871,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,374,000 after acquiring an additional 228,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,423,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,368,000 after acquiring an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $47,832,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

