Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day moving average is $230.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

