Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

