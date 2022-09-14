Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $130.99 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

