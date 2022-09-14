Stack Financial Management Inc Has $30.87 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 47,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 91,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

