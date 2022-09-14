SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after buying an additional 456,041 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

