SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

