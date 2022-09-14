SM Energy (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland Sells 10,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 4.84.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

