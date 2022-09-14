SM Energy (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland Sells 10,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SM Energy Price Performance
SM opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 4.84.
SM Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.