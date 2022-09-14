Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 6.2 %

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

