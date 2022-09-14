Sanders Capital LLC Has $2.64 Billion Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,760 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 5.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Meta Platforms worth $2,639,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.67 and a 52 week high of $378.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

