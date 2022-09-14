Robert J. Manning Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

