Rick Badgley Sells 10,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brinker International Stock Down 4.3 %

Brinker International stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.