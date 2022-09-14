Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average of $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

