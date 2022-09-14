Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 659 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

