Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 3,004 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

