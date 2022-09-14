Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 298 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

