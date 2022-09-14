Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,456 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.