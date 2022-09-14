Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

