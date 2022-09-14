Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.