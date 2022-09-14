Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,865,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $5,323,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day moving average is $551.93.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

