Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $9.96 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 28,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

