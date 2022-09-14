Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 1,160 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,483 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,642,000 after acquiring an additional 942,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.