Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

