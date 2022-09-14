Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 68 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

