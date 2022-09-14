Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 626 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.