Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $27.00. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 6,304 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,008 shares of company stock worth $2,428,154. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 16.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.