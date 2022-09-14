Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,950 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.1 %

MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.