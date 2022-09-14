Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

