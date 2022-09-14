Planning Directions Inc. Sells 151 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

