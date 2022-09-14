Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 1,309 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

