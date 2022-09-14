Paper Co /New/ International Sells 4,614,358 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. International Paper has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $58.76.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 100,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 646,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.