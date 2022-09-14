Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.