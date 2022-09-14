Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $12.37 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Down 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

MA stock opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.74. The company has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

