Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc Sells 3,963,416 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

