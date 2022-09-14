NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

