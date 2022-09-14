Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

