NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,484,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NIKE by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

