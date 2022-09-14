Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

