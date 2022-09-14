Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,194,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456,574 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,021,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

