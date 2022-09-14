Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,585,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

