Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,588 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Meta Platforms worth $1,583,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.67 and a twelve month high of $378.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

