Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,239,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,587,858 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,170,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 9.4 %

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

