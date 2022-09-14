McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lessened by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

